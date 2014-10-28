BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 02, 2017
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 99.988
Reoffer price 99.988
Yield 0.254 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Scotia, Barclays, Deutsche Bank &
JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Canada
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS1132503308
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency