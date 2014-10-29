OSAKA Japan Oct 29 Japanese video game maker
Nintendo Co's Chief Executive Satoru Iwata said on
Wednesday he had recovered well enough from surgery in June to
remove a tumour in his bile duct to enable him to resume his
regular work duties.
The veteran executive's comments came as he presented
Nintendo quarterly earnings in his first appearance before
reporters since having surgery. He said he had lost weight, but
felt healthier.
Iwata has come under pressure in recent years over
Nintendo's declining popularity as consumers shift to mobile
gaming and new consoles from rivals Sony Corp and
Microsoft Corp. But on Wednesday Nintendo reported an
unexpected quarterly operating profit, thanks to improved sales
of its Wii U console.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)