SINGAPORE Oct 29 Thailand's Jasmine Broadband Internet Growth Infrastructure Fund plans to start premarketing for its initial public offering of up to $1 billion in early November, IFR reported.

The fund is targeting a yield of 7 percent to 8 percent and could have market capitalisation of 55 billion to 70 billion baht ($1.7 billion to $2.2 billion), according to IFR.

The IPO was delayed in 2013 due to legal complications as well as political uncertainty in Thailand.

Bualuang Securities and Morgan Stanley are underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)