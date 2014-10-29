Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 60 million swedish crown
Maturity Date September 12, 2019
Coupon 3-month stibor + 60 basis points
Issue price 100.296
Payment Date November 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Full fees 64600 swedish crown
Denoms 1000000
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 410 million swedish crown when fungible
ISIN SE0006261079
