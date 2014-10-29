Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 60 million swedish crown

Maturity Date September 12, 2019

Coupon 3-month stibor + 60 basis points

Issue price 100.296

Payment Date November 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Full fees 64600 swedish crown

Denoms 1000000

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 410 million swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0006261079

