Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BOC Aviation PTE.Ltd (BOC Aviation)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion chinese renminbi
Maturity Date November 5, 2018
Coupon 4.2 pct
Reoffer price par
Payment Date November 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BOC International & HSBC
Ratings BBB- (S&P) & A- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Denoms 1m/10k
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1132765840
