Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BOC Aviation PTE.Ltd (BOC Aviation)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion chinese renminbi

Maturity Date November 5, 2018

Coupon 4.2 pct

Reoffer price par

Payment Date November 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BOC International & HSBC

Ratings BBB- (S&P) & A- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms 1m/10k

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1132765840

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)