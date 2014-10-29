Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Skandiabanken AB
Issue Amount 650 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 28, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 54bp
Issue price 101.7690
Reoffer price 101.7690
Payment Date November 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Sweden
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005423779
