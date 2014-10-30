Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2024
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 1.0 bp
Reoffer price par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 1.0 bp
Payment Date November 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Credit
Suisse, DZ Bank, Helaba, HSBC, LBBW, SG, Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1133551405
