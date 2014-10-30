Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2024

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 1.0 bp

Reoffer price par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 1.0 bp

Payment Date November 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Credit

Suisse, DZ Bank, Helaba, HSBC, LBBW, SG, Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1133551405

