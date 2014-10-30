BRIEF-Industrial Multi Property trust says independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer
* Independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date November 6, 2019
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 101.233
Reoffer price 99.608
Yield 4.339 pct
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
DUBAI, March 13 The government of Kuwait has released initial price guidance for its planned debut international bond issue at the wide end of market expectations, which may indicate Kuwait is willing to pay a premium for a very large deal.
* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis