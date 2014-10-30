Oct 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date November 6, 2019

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 101.233

Reoffer price 99.608

Yield 4.339 pct

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

