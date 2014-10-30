Oct 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Jonkopings Kommun

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 4, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 11.7bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 11.7bp

Payment Date November 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006426268

