BRIEF-Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Rhineland Palatinate,Land of (Rhineland Palatinate)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 3, 2021
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.2340
Spread minus 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps,equivalent to
24.7 basis points over
the 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Helaba,HSH Nordbank &
LBBW
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro when fungible
ISIN DE000RLP0603
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Investar Holding Corporation announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
* Sees FY 2017 operating income to be 2.7 billion won and revenue to be 50 billion won