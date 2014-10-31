Oct 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Rhineland Palatinate,Land of (Rhineland Palatinate)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 3, 2021

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.2340

Spread minus 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps,equivalent to

24.7 basis points over

the 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba,HSH Nordbank &

LBBW

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro when fungible

ISIN DE000RLP0603

