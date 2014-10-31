BRIEF-Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Impresa Sociedade Gestora De Participacoes Sociais SA
Issue Amount 30 million euro
Maturity Date November 12, 2018
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 400bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 400bp
Payment Date November 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BES
Listing Lisbon
Denoms (K) 100-50
Governing Law Portuguese
ISIN PTIPRAOE0002
