UPDATE 1-World has just months to stop starvation in Yemen, Somalia - Red Cross

GENEVA, March 22 The world has got just three to four months to save millions of people in Yemen and Somalia from starvation, as drought and war wreck crops and block aid across the region, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday. The agency said it needed $300 million to fund its work in those countries and other trouble spots in South Sudan and northeast Nigeria.