Nov 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Compagnie de financement foncier CFF

Corp (CFF)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Euro

Maturity Date November 12, 2021

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.87

Reoffer Yield 0.644 pct

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps, eqivalent to 28.4 basis points

over the 2.25 pct September 4, 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, Natixis, Santander GBM

& UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)&

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012299394

