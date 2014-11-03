UPDATE 3-Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG
* Some shareholders would like Akzo to open talks (Adds statement from large Akzo shareholder Elliott)
Nov 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thuringen Girozentrale (Helaba)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date November 10, 2020
Coupon 0.750 pct
Issue price 100.1950
Reoffer price 100.1950
Payment Date November 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000HLB1V24
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Some shareholders would like Akzo to open talks (Adds statement from large Akzo shareholder Elliott)
* Israel bond market has been strong while stock market slumps
* Preliminary result of MSSL Estonia WH OÜ’s public tender offer for all shares and stock options in PKC Group Plc