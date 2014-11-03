Nov 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thuringen Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 10, 2020

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price 100.1950

Reoffer price 100.1950

Payment Date November 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000HLB1V24

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)