BRIEF-Crown Capital qtrly basic net income $0.09 per common share
* Crown capital partners announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Crown capital partners announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Hungarian unit says earned 15.7 billion forints ($55 million) net profit in 2016
* Central Bank Of Syria initially approves Banque Bemo Saudi Fransi's request to buy 45 percent stake in Syria Gulf Bank Source: (http://bit.ly/2mTXSdg) Further company coverage: