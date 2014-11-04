Australia shares end lower; NZ dragged by Fletcher Building
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rikshem AB
Issue Amount 300 million swedish crown
Maturity Date November 11, 2019
Coupon 3 months STIBOR + 42 bp
Discount Margin 3 months STIBOR + 42 bp
Payment Date November 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S
Ratings A- (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (K) 1000
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0006451944
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Cooks Global Foods secures $10 million in new capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: