Australia shares end lower; NZ dragged by Fletcher Building
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
Nov 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unione di Banche Italiane S.c.p.a (UBI Banca)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 7, 2025
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.022
Yield 1.353 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, ING, LBBW & Mediobanca
Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN IT0005067076
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Cooks Global Foods secures $10 million in new capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: