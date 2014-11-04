Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen
Kantonalbanken AG
**** Tranche 1
Issue Amount 305 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 16, 2029
Coupon 1.250 pct
Issue price 101.8020
Reoffer price 100.9270
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
ISIN CH0259810585
**** Tranche 2
Issue Amount 223 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 23, 2024
Coupon 0.750 pct
Issue price 100.5130
Reoffer price 99.8880
Yield 0.762
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps
ISIN CH0256434603
**** Common Terms
Payment Date November 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), XXX (S&P),
XXX (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)