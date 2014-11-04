Australia shares end lower; NZ dragged by Fletcher Building
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
Nov 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 27, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.0 pct
Payment Date November 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 250 million euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000BLB2JB6
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Cooks Global Foods secures $10 million in new capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: