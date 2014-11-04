Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond FRN on Tuesday.

Borrower Citigroup Inc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro

Maturity Date November 11, 2019

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 55 bp

Issue price 99.850

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 58 bp

Payment Date November 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, ABN Amro, DB, HSBC, RBS,

Santander GBM, SEB & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1135549167

