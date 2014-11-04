Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Societe Des Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone

**** Tranche 1

Issue Amount 700 million Euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2021

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.611

Yield 1.91 pct

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, Equivalent to 94.2 bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

ISIN FR0012300820

**** Tranche 2

Issue Amount 700 million Euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2025

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.499

Yield 1.93 pct

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, Equivalent to 111.6 bp

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

ISIN FR0012300812

**** Common Terms

Payment Date November 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Llouds, Mediobanca, MUFG, Natixis & ING

Ratings BBB+ (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)