Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Berlin,Land Von (Berlin)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 11, 2022

Coupon 0.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.807

Reoffer yield 0.775 pct

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps, equivalent to 24.9 basis points

over the of 1.5pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date November 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DEKA,DZ Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A13R6X4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)