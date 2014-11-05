Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Berlin,Land Von (Berlin)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 11, 2022
Coupon 0.750 pct
Reoffer price 99.807
Reoffer yield 0.775 pct
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps, equivalent to 24.9 basis points
over the of 1.5pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date November 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DEKA,DZ Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A13R6X4
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.