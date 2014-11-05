Nov 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Guarantor Santander UK plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2020

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.568

Reoffer Yield 0.961 pct

Spread 51 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 83.33 bp

over the 0.25 pct October 2019 OBL

Payment Date November 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SG CIB, Santander GBM & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1136183537

