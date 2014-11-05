Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date November 14, 2019
Coupon 1.750 pct
Reoffer price 99.7570
Yield 1.801 pct
Spread 1.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date November 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, Morgan Stanley & TD
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN US222213AK66
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.