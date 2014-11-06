Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Axa Insurance Plc
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 723.925 million sterling
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.453 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN XS1134541561
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 984.025 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 3.941 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date November 7,2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English/French
