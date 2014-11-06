BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
Nov 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 103.836
Yield 0.87 pct
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 90.2 bp
Over the OBL 163
Payment Date November 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DB, DZ BANK, LBBW & UniCredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
The issue size will total 750 million euro when fungible
ISIN DE000A1X26E7
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge