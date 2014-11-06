BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp, Wells Financial to merge in a transaction valued at about $39.8 mln
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge
ZURICH, March 17 Peru is moving closer to recovering up to $50 million linked to corrupt arms deals involving ex-president Alberto Fujimori, according to a Swiss-based group assisting its efforts.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and its primary insurance related operating subsidiaries' ratings, including The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) (JHUSA). A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS MFC's ratings reflect very strong capitalization,