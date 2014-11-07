UPDATE 2-UBS faces French trial in long-running tax case
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Updates with comment from French senate, details)
** Intertek among top risers on FTSE 100 with Michael Page among top fallers on FTSE 250, both on Goldman Sachs ratings changes.
** In a sector note GS says Intertek's valuation (9.3x 2016E EV/EBITDA) undervalues 9% projected annual EPS growth, upgrades to "buy".
** Downgrades Michael Page to "neutral" to reflect profit warning on 14 October
** "While growth has been improving over the last few quarters, the weak and sometimes volatile macro data has resulted in a de-rating in the shares especially since June which we believe will not lift going into 2015 given the continued weakness expected in Europe," GS says.
** Bank also upgrades Experian to "neutral", cuts Randstad and Adecco to "neutral". Chart on sector valuations: link.reuters.com/hah43w
** Goldman ratings summary: link.reuters.com/mah43w
SAO PAULO/BEIJING, March 20 Fallout over a Brazilian meat corruption scandal spread on Monday, with China and South Korea suspending some imports, the European Union mulling action and shares of meatpacking companies BRF SA and JBS SA dropping.
LONDON, March 20 U.S. bank Citi has abandoned its prediction of a fall for the euro to below parity against the dollar, the latest major lender to capitulate on long-term forecasts for a historic change in one of the world's big currency equilibriums.