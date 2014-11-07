Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Global Liman Isletmeleri Anonim Sirketi (Global Liman)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date November 14, 2021

Coupon 8.125 pct

Yield 8.250 pct

Reoffer price 99.345

Payment Date November 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & JPMorgan

Ratings B1 (Moody's)& BB-(Fitch)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN's REGS: XS1132825099

144A: US379375AA60

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)