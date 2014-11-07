Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Golden Legacy PTE LTD
Guarantor PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (Sritex) & its subsidiary
PT Sinar Pantja Djaja
Issue Amount $70 million
Maturity Date April 24, 2019
Coupon 9.0 pct
Reoffer price 104.25
Payment Date November 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Listing SGX-ST
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes The issue size will total $270 million
when fungible
Reg S ISIN USY2749KAA89
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)