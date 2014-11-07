BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Mediobanca S.p.A.
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.973
Yield 0.884 pct
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.1bp
over the OBL 164
Payment Date November 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Mediobanca & UniCredit
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1137512312
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.