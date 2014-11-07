Lebanon launches US$3bn bond deal
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
Nov 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Molnlycke Holding AB
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2022
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.797
Yiled 1.530 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 110.7bp
Over the January 2022 DBR
Payment Date November 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Nordea & SEB
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1137512668
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.
March 20 Private equity firm BC Partners LLP is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. surgical center operator National Surgical Hospitals Inc, in a deal that could value it at close to $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.