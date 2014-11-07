BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
Nov 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower KFW
Guarantor Germany
Issue Amount $ 250 million
Maturity Date November 17, 2015
Coupon 0.213
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1137826845
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.