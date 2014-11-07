Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower DNB Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 17, 2021

Coupon 3 month euribor + 10 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 10 basis points

Payment Date November 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1137512742

