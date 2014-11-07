Lebanon launches US$3bn bond deal
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower DNB Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 17, 2021
Coupon 3 month euribor + 10 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 10 basis points
Payment Date November 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1137512742
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.
March 20 Private equity firm BC Partners LLP is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. surgical center operator National Surgical Hospitals Inc, in a deal that could value it at close to $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.