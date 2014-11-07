Lebanon launches US$3bn bond deal
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale
(Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2019
Coupon 0.370 pct
Issue price 99.91
Reoffer price 99.91
Yield 0.387 pct
Payment Date November 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Bremen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BRL3249
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.
March 20 Private equity firm BC Partners LLP is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. surgical center operator National Surgical Hospitals Inc, in a deal that could value it at close to $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.