Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Hamburgische Investitions Und Foerderbank
Guarantor Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2025
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.1630
Reoffer price 99.1630
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date January 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, DZ, Helaba & Warburg
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1X3JG8
