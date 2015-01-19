Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date January 26, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 1bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 1bp
Payment Date January 26, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN XS1173843654
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)