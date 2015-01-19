Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 26, 2022

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.235

Reoffer price 99.235

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 135.5bp

Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

ISIN XS1173845436

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 26, 2022

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 100bp

Issue price 99.273

Reoffer price 99.273

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 110bp

ISIN XS1173867323

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 26, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole CIB,

Danske Bank, Natixis, NORD/LB, UniCredit, Mizuho,

SMBC Nikko & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

