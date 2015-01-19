Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 26, 2022
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.235
Reoffer price 99.235
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 135.5bp
Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
ISIN XS1173845436
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 26, 2022
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 100bp
Issue price 99.273
Reoffer price 99.273
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 110bp
ISIN XS1173867323
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date January 26, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole CIB,
Danske Bank, Natixis, NORD/LB, UniCredit, Mizuho,
SMBC Nikko & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
