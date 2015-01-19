Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 26, 2019
Coupon Zero pct
Issue price 99.959
Reoffer price 99.959
Yield 0.01 pct
Payment Date January 26, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Suisse & GS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A12T523
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)