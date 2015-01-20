TOKYO Jan 20 Japan's aluminium premiums for
January-March shipments were mostly set at a record high of $425
per tonne, up 1.2 percent from the previous quarter, on higher
overseas rates, five sources directly involved in the talks
said.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the
premiums for primary metal shipments PREM-ALUM-JP it agrees to
pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
Two end-user sources and two trader sources said most deals
were done at $425, while a source at one of the producers said
more than 90 percent of the deals were booked at $425.
Another source at an end-user said at least one deal was
agreed at $422.5 per tonne.
Negotiations are still continuing between some suppliers and
buyers. The pricing talks began late November between Japanese
buyers and global miners including Rio Tinto Ltd
, Alcoa Inc and BHP Billiton .
It is unusual for the two sides not to reach an agreement
before the start of the quarter, but talks have dragged on this
time as buyers in Japan remain unwilling to boost premiums given
a pile up of metal at the country's ports.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)