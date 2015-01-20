Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Eurofins Scientific S.E. (French Branch)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2022
Coupon 2.250 pct
Issue price 99.750
Reoffer price 99.750
Reoffer yield 2.289 pct
Spread 183 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 218 bps
Over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 27,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, HSBC & SG CIB (B&D)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Luxembourg
ISIN XS1174211471
