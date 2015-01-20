Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Eurofins Scientific S.E. (French Branch)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2022

Coupon 2.250 pct

Issue price 99.750

Reoffer price 99.750

Reoffer yield 2.289 pct

Spread 183 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 218 bps

Over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, HSBC & SG CIB (B&D)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Luxembourg

ISIN XS1174211471

