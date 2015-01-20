Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower The Kingdom of Spain (Spain)
Issue Amount 9.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 30,2025
Coupon 1.60 pct
Issue price 99.478
Reoffer price 99.478
Reoffer yield 1.656 pct
Spread 92 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date January 27,2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC , BBVA & CACIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Public Debt Market
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Spanish Law
ISIN ES00000126Z1
