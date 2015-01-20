Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower JPMorgan Chase & Co

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2025

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.945

Reoffer price 99.945

Yield 1.506 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1174469137

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Issue price 99.751

Reoffer price 99.751

Yield 1.506 pct

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 55bp

ISIN XS1174472511

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CBA, ING, Nord/LB, Nykredit, Santander, Scotia,

Societe Generale, Swedbank, Unicredit & TD Securities

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

