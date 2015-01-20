Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million swedish crown

Maturity Date July 24,2020

Coupon 3-month stibor + 43 basis points

Payment Date January 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 0.058 pct

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion swedish crown when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0955018261

