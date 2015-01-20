Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million swedish crown
Maturity Date July 24,2020
Coupon 3-month stibor + 43 basis points
Payment Date January 27,2015
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 0.058 pct
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion swedish crown when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0955018261
