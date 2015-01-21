HONG KONG, Jan 21 (IFR) - Australia's ANZ has
announced price guidance on the first Basel III-compliant Dim
Sum bond from a foreign bank. The 10-year non-call five Dim Sum
will yield in the 4.875% area.
Roadshows in Hong Kong on Monday and Singapore on Tuesday
were said to be well received.
Along with HSBC, ANZ will act as joint global co-ordinator.
CCB International, ICBC and Standard Chartered will be joint
bookrunners.
James Holian, head of debt syndicate Asia at ANZ, described
the initial reception to the deal as strong and said it was in
line with its strategy to access the Chinese currency market.
"ANZ remains keen to look at a variety of markets for
issuance of new Basel III style instruments," he said. "Having
successfully tapped the CNH market in the past, it is deemed an
opportune moment to revisit. Issuing in CNH is also consistent
with the bank's commitment to the Asia region."
The likely size of the offering is estimated to be over
Rmb1bn (US$161m). Terms are expected to be similar to China
Construction Bank's November 10-year non-call five
Tier 2 bond, which priced at 4.9% and now yields around 4.67%.
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and
Daniel Stanton)