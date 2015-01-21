HONG KONG, Jan 21 (IFR) - Australia's ANZ has announced price guidance on the first Basel III-compliant Dim Sum bond from a foreign bank. The 10-year non-call five Dim Sum will yield in the 4.875% area.

Roadshows in Hong Kong on Monday and Singapore on Tuesday were said to be well received.

Along with HSBC, ANZ will act as joint global co-ordinator. CCB International, ICBC and Standard Chartered will be joint bookrunners.

James Holian, head of debt syndicate Asia at ANZ, described the initial reception to the deal as strong and said it was in line with its strategy to access the Chinese currency market.

"ANZ remains keen to look at a variety of markets for issuance of new Basel III style instruments," he said. "Having successfully tapped the CNH market in the past, it is deemed an opportune moment to revisit. Issuing in CNH is also consistent with the bank's commitment to the Asia region."

The likely size of the offering is estimated to be over Rmb1bn (US$161m). Terms are expected to be similar to China Construction Bank's November 10-year non-call five Tier 2 bond, which priced at 4.9% and now yields around 4.67%. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)