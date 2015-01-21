Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kanton Basel-Stadt

Issue Amount 50 million swiss frnacs

Maturity Date February 23,2035

Coupon 0.500 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread Minus 3.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps

Payment Date February 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank & Credit Suisse

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 250 million swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0268141204

Parent ISIN CH0268100226

