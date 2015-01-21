Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 26, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 48bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date January 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0006732087
