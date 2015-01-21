Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Issue Amount NZ $100 million

Maturity Date January 30, 2019

Coupon 4.250 pct

Issue price 99.5620

Reoffer price 99.5620

Yield 4.372

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date January 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Germany

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

