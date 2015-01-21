Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Baosteel Financing 2015 Pty Ltd (Baosteel Financing)

Guarantor Baosteel Resources International Company Limited

Issue Amount $500

Maturity Date January 28,2020

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.488

Reoffer price 99.488

Reoffer yield 3.989 pct

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Canadian Treasury

Payment Date January 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) Commonwealth Bank of Australia &

National Australia Bank Limited

Ratings A3(Moody's), A-(S&P) &

A-(Fitch)

Listing HKEx listing

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Hong Kong Law

