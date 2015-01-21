Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Development Bank of Japan Inc (DBJ)

Guarantor Government of Japan

Issue Amount $455 million

Maturity Date January 28,2020

Coupon 3-month Libor + 24 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) Nomura, GSI(B&D) & JPM

Ratings A1 stable (Moody's) & AA- negative (S&P)

Listing London Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 200-2

Governing Law English Law

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1173952273

