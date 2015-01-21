BRIEF-Wapic Insurance reports FY pre-tax profit 1.19 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 gross written premium 8.01 billion naira versus 7.10 billion naira year ago
Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Development Bank of Japan Inc (DBJ)
Guarantor Government of Japan
Issue Amount $455 million
Maturity Date January 28,2020
Coupon 3-month Libor + 24 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 28,2015
Lead Manager(s) Nomura, GSI(B&D) & JPM
Ratings A1 stable (Moody's) & AA- negative (S&P)
Listing London Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 200-2
Governing Law English Law
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1173952273
